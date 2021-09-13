First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 1,746 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,680,000 after acquiring an additional 105,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.

NKE stock traded down $4.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.44. The company had a trading volume of 288,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,814. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.29. The company has a market cap of $252.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.74 and a twelve month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.