Refinable (FINE) Achieves Market Cap of $11.03 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000602 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $11.03 million and approximately $776,784.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00079811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00121275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00173453 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,582.20 or 0.99835250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.82 or 0.07089381 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.21 or 0.00916376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FINEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.