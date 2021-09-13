SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $360.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 905.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

SBAC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $352.08. 11,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,225. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 146.64 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.56. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

