SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $360.75.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
SBAC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $352.08. 11,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,225. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 146.64 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.56. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
