Brokerages Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) PT at $306.55

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in United Rentals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,147,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.99. 15,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,182. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.22. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

