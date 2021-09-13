South State Corp Sells 1,573 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

South State Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $184.23. 86,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,546,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.43. The company has a market cap of $334.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.84, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

