Argent Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after buying an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Summitry LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $911.47. 10,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $138.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $903.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $843.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

