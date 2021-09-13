Lympo Market Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.31 Million (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Lympo Market Token has a total market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $275,061.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00080147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00121661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00173499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,528.54 or 0.99548981 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.99 or 0.07086908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.22 or 0.00917107 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002932 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

