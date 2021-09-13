PowerPool (CVP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.82 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00003064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $46.97 million and $8.82 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00151609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00042778 BTC.

About PowerPool

CVP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,268,901 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CVPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.