Brokerages Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Post $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.11. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens cut their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CL King upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth $33,387,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,162,000 after acquiring an additional 219,254 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 147.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 198,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 359.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 189,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 132,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUTH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,335. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.72 million, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

