Argent Capital Management LLC Has $65.48 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 585,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,692 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 2.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $65,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 13.5% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.05. The company had a trading volume of 172,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,587. The firm has a market cap of $140.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average of $113.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

