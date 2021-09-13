Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Reduced by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,836 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 851,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $119,190,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $944,801,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,116,875 shares of company stock worth $3,252,419,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Walmart stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.94. 292,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,559,615. The firm has a market cap of $404.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

