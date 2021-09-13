Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.29. 71,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,431. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

