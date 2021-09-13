Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 6,897 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 3.0% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after buying an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Honeywell International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824,893 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12,809.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 554,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $621,510,000 after purchasing an additional 412,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.46.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

