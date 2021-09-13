Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,070,000 after acquiring an additional 434,569 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

NYSE C traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $70.41. The company had a trading volume of 620,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,400,596. The stock has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.