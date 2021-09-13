Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 3,012 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $35,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $12.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $317.55. The company had a trading volume of 72,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.22. The company has a market capitalization of $226.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $201.44 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

