Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,644.38 ($34.55).

ULE has been the subject of a number of research reports. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Ultra Electronics stock traded down GBX 62 ($0.81) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,130 ($40.89). 19,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,115. Ultra Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,420 ($44.68). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,966.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,385.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.70%.

In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Simon Pryce sold 31,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,302 ($43.14), for a total value of £1,030,917.42 ($1,346,900.21).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

