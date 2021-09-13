Brokerages Set OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT at $73.14

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.14.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $68.27. 1,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,080. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. Analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $165,233.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,621 shares of company stock worth $799,579. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 703.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after buying an additional 397,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 22.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 95.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.