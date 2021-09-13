Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives $46.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 152,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

