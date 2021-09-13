Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,687 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.8% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $73.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $86.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

