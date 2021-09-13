Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 280 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $20,364,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 31,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $72.97. 278,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,142,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average is $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

