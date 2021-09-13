-$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) will announce ($0.76) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.86). KalVista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.45) to ($1.97). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05.

Several equities analysts have commented on KALV shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

KALV traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.44. 2,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,688. The stock has a market cap of $499.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.94. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $32,052.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,067 shares of company stock valued at $376,153. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

