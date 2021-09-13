Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Sells 566 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 60,388 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Intel by 8.7% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 96,480 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 81,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 40.2% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 27.3% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 88,319 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lowered their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,238,822. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.82. The company has a market cap of $220.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

