Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 948 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $25,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,524,000 after purchasing an additional 191,879 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,233 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

MS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.19. The stock had a trading volume of 336,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,097,506. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

