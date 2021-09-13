First Bank & Trust Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,487 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,174,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,683 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,272,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 564,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924,490. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

