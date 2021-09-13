Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04).

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLMA shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In related news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 4,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $105,672.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $26,173.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,496 shares of company stock worth $1,003,293 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 63,702 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 292,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 45,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,208,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.57. 6,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

