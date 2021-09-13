Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Erste Group upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of OGZPY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,890. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

