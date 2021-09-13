Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $18.26 million and approximately $97,074.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0730 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00081267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00122395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00174844 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,502.81 or 0.99665250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.40 or 0.07104683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.00922869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

