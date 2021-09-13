Brokerages Anticipate Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Announce $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $0.82. Phillips 66 reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11,500%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 199.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.99. The company had a trading volume of 108,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,759. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average is $80.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.