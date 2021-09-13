Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 78,986 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.0% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.52. 73,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,684. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

