Analysts Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.59. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $3,398,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,259,257.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,175 shares of company stock valued at $30,951,347 over the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,618,000 after purchasing an additional 971,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after purchasing an additional 645,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,832,000 after purchasing an additional 636,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 531,797 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 373,517 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTSI stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,488. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

