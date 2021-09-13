Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,181,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after buying an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $376.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,449,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,737,859. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $382.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

