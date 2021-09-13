$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Rexnord reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RXN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of RXN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.91. 29,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,458. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 18,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $1,151,280.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,876.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,889. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

