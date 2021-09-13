Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 3,595 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $406.61. 53,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $391.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.