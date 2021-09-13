Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.9% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $68,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $279.57. The stock had a trading volume of 184,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,306. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.60 and its 200 day moving average is $269.04. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

