46,033 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 46,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,852,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

TXN traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.08. 46,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,350. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.08. The stock has a market cap of $177.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

