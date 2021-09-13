Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $16,113,000. Honeywell International makes up 1.7% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 29.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.46. The company has a market capitalization of $155.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

