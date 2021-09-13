American Money Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

American Money Management LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,625 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.8% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after buying an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after buying an additional 2,027,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.53. The stock had a trading volume of 152,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,836,640. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.75. The stock has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.30 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

