Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $409.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $406.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.35. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.