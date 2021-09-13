GMS (GMS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GMS (NYSE: GMS):

9/8/2021 – GMS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2021 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

9/3/2021 – GMS had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – GMS had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $52.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – GMS had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $52.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – GMS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Shares of GMS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.11. 11,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 113,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 279,761 shares of company stock worth $13,379,692 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 34.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,074,000 after purchasing an additional 857,486 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 14.7% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,920,000 after purchasing an additional 581,851 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at about $23,750,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 31.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,001,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 431,408 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

