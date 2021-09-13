First Bank & Trust Purchases 1,322 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.98. 140,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,191. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

