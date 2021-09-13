First Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after buying an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after buying an additional 1,725,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,779,000 after buying an additional 1,070,050 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after buying an additional 718,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.81. The company had a trading volume of 56,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $228.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.31.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

