General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in General Mills by 0.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in General Mills by 13.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.47. 226,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,217. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

