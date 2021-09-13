Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 5,032 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

BLDR traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 56,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,835. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $55.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

