T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to announce sales of $20.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.39 billion and the lowest is $19.58 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $19.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year sales of $80.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.67 billion to $81.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $82.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.55 billion to $85.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,674. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.27 and its 200 day moving average is $137.08. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

