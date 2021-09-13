$0.01 EPS Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Yelp posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

In other news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,208 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Yelp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 168,798 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Yelp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,987. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.57 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.