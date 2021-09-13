TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.62.

Get TELUS alerts:

T traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 775,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,481. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$22.50 and a 1-year high of C$29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.2599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.