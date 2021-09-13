DXdao Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One DXdao coin can now be bought for about $535.60 or 0.01203996 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. DXdao has a market cap of $26.42 million and $300,567.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.00771062 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

