$13.19 Million in Sales Expected for County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will announce sales of $13.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.77 million and the highest is $13.60 million. County Bancorp reported sales of $12.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year sales of $53.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $54.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $53.50 million, with estimates ranging from $52.89 million to $54.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 million.

ICBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.97.

County Bancorp stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62. County Bancorp has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $211.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in County Bancorp by 116.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in County Bancorp by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.