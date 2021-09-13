Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,695 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,083 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $58.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $245.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

