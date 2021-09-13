Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Eight Capital

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Eight Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

BLDP stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$19.64. 787,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,615. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.82. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of C$15.50 and a 12-month high of C$53.90.

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

